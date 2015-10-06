The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA

U.S. authorities could seek damages as high as 8 billion Swedish crowns ($961 million) from the Swedish telecoms operator in relation to an investigation of alleged corruption in Uzbekistan, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote late on Monday, citing unnamed sources. TeliaSonera is now said to be negotiating the sum.

A TeliaSonera spokesman told Reuters the company had not received any indication of size of damages and that no negotiations were taking place.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline's total passenger traffic (RPK) rose by 11 percent in September, while revenues per passenger kilometre flown (yield) dropped to 0.45 Norwegian crowns from 0.47 crowns in August. In September 2014 the yield stood at 0.43 crowns.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)