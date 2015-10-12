STOCKHOLM Oct 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper maker said its third-quarter operating profit would be larger than expected due to the weaker Brazilian real currency and improved performance at its pulp mills.

Stora said its quarterly sales would be about 2.5 billion euros with a core operating profit of 246 million euros ($280 million).

AXFOOD

The Swedish food retailer said sales and operating profit in the third quarter had exceeded its own expectations.

The preliminary operating profit in the quarter increased 22 percent to 552 million Swedish crowns ($67.4 million) from the corresponding quarter last year.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki newsrooms) ($1 = 8.1911 Swedish crowns)