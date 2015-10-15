OSLO Oct 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aid and headset producer has struck a deal with Australia-based Cochlear Limited to develop so-called bimodal hearing solutions.

GETINGE

The Swedish medical equipment maker is due to report third-quarter results at 1100 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for a 4 percent drop in core profit.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer reported an 11 percent year-on-year rise in September sales in local currencies on Thursday, just below a preliminary reading.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's top fish farmer reported preliminary third-quarter operating earnings below the average expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts.

LEROEY SEAFOOD

The Norwegian fish farmer warned that third-quarter earnings were weaker than investors had expected due to an impact from sea lice, and import restrictions in several countries bordering Russia.

The problems will continue in the fourth quarter, though Leroey said it aims to "minimise" the impact for 2016.

KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE

The Norwegian maker of auto parts reported revenues of 234.5 million euros ($269.18 million) for the third quarter, up from 228.6 million euros a year ago, while its operating profit declined to 11.5 million from 13.2 million.

Fourth-quarter revenues were expected at approximately 240 million euros, the company said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)