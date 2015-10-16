The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year in September, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

BRAVIDA

The Swedish supplier of heating, plumbing and electrical installation said the price in its initial public offering had been set at 40 crowns per share, the middle of an initial guidance range of 36 to 44 crowns, ahead of its market debut.

For more on the company, click on

YIT

The Finnish construction company said it would reorganise Russian operations in order to match lower demand, cutting 200 jobs and taking non-recurring costs of 10.4 million euros ($11.8 million)

For more on the company, click on

ELISA

Finland's largest telecoms operator reported third-quarter core profit just above the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and slightly raised its 2015 core profit and revenue outlook

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8783 euros)