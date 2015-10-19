The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms operator's Bangladeshi unit,
Grameenphone, raised its third-quarter operating earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 1.43 billion
crowns ($176.60 million) from 1.13 billion a year earlier.
GOODTECH
The Norwegian environmental technology firm has signed a
deal to sell most of its Swedish operations to its largest
shareholder for up to 365 million Norwegian crowns ($45.07
million).
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker has entered into a binding
agreement to sell its aluminium rolling mill in Cisterna di
Latina, Italy, to Rolling Mills International GmbH, which is
controlled by Quantum Capital Partners AG, a Munich based
investment company.
($1 = 8.0972 Norwegian crowns)