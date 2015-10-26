The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
SECURITAS
Securitas said over the weekend it had agreed to buy the
electronic security business of Diebold Incorporated for 2.9 bln
Swedish crowns ($350 mln) on a debt-free basis including
normalized working capital.
Securitas said the price was approximately 11 times
estimated EBITDA for 2015 and that the acquisition would be
accretive to Securitas earnings per share as of 2016.
Diebolds North American Electronic Security business is the
third largest commercial electronic security provider in North
America and has approximately 1 100 employees. The operation
includes more than 55,000 monitored customer locations and
200,000 sites serviced.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.8783 euros)