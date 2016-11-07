(Adds Ahlstrom-Munksjo merger)

Nov 7 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIA COMPANY

The Swedish telecoms operator said on Monday it has acquired Phonero in Norway at an enterprise value of 2.3 billion crowns ($281 million) on a cash and debt free basis. It expects to generate annual cost synergies of approximately 400 million crowns.

AKER

The Norwegian holding company, which focuses on assets in the energy sector and is the main owner in Det norske , Aker Solutions and Kvaerner, reported an increase in net asset value to 29.8 billion crowns in the third quarter compared to 24.7 billion crowns in the second quarter.

AHLSTROM, MUNKSJO

Finnish paper firms Ahlstrom and Munksjo, with combined sales of 2.2 billion euros $2.4 billion), said they have agreed to combine through an all-share merger.

Ahlstrom's shareholders will get 0.9738 new shares in Munksjo for each share in Ahlstrom owned by them.

The firms propose to share 0.45 per share in Munksjo and 0.49 euros per share in Ahlstrom for the shareholders before the merger is completed.

The merger, subject to approvals from the shareholder meetings as well as competition authorities, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.

TOBII

The Swedish eye-tracking firm announced on Monday a 450 million crown ($50 million) rights issue for investments in technology for virtual reality and smartphones. It said the extra cash would help it quickly carry out acquisitions.

SKF

SKF said on Friday German automaker BMW had opened a lawsuit against the Swedish company and other bearings makers, the latest carmaker to do so in the wake of a 2014 EU settlement of a bearings cartel probe. It says the amount of damages, if any, should SKF be found liable, is at this stage not possible to determine.

(Reporting by Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo and Copenhagen newsrooms) ($1 = 8.9794 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 8.1791 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.9043 euros)