Nov 24 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday:
Fingerprint Cards
Large shareholders in Fingerprint are discontent with a
generous management option programme and are prepared to vote
against it at a shareholder meeting later this month, Swedish
Svenska Dagbladet daily reported in its online edition on
Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Mattias Eriksson who works with investor relations at the
company confirmed there has been dissatisfaction among large
shareholders.
"They have not been given the chance to be part of this
decision. Usually, things like this are being discussed with
large shareholders in advance, but that has not been the case
here," he told the newspaper.
For more on the company, double click on
Intrum Justitia
Ed Cooper, fund manager at TT International which oversees
funds of 6.5 billion dollars, thinks Intrum Justitia is paying
too much for Lindorff, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri
(DI) reported on Thursday.
Cooper manages TT Event-Driven fund, which mainly holds
Intrum Justitia bonds, while other parts of TT International
hold shares, DI wrote.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)