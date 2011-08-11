HELSINKI Aug 11 The following stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
GJENSIDIGE (GJFS.OL)
Norway's biggest insurer said turmoil in the financial markets
may impact its results in the second half of the year as it reported
forecast-beating second-quarter core earnings.
Second-quarter pretax profit more than doubled to 1.25 billion
Norwegian crowns ($226 million), beating the average forecast of 916
million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nLDE77A02M]
POHJOLA BANK POH1S.HE
Credit rating agency Moody's said it put its ratings for Finnish
bank and insurer as well as its parent company OP-Pohjola Group on
review for a possible downgrade.
Moody's said late on Wednesday the review reflects the parent
group's weakened credit metrics compared to its pre-crisis
performance. [ID:nLDE77A01F]
GN STORE NORD (GN.CO)
The Danish hearing aid and headset maker is expected to post a
nearly 48 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, a Reuters
poll showed. [ID:nL6E7J81BP]
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen
rising to 167 million Danish crowns ($31.59 million) from 113 million
in the same quarter last year, according to the poll.
The report is due at 0600 GMT.
NOVOZYMES (NZYMb.CO)
The Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes is expected to
report a 6.6 percent increase in second-quarter operating profits,
according to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. [ID:nL6E7J90SC]
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are estimated on average
to have risen to 612 million Danish crowns in the quarter from 574
million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The report is due at 0600 GMT.
