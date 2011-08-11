HELSINKI Aug 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GJENSIDIGE (GJFS.OL)

Norway's biggest insurer said turmoil in the financial markets may impact its results in the second half of the year as it reported forecast-beating second-quarter core earnings.

Second-quarter pretax profit more than doubled to 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($226 million), beating the average forecast of 916 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nLDE77A02M]

For more on the company, double-click on [GJFS.OL]

POHJOLA BANK POH1S.HE

Credit rating agency Moody's said it put its ratings for Finnish bank and insurer as well as its parent company OP-Pohjola Group on review for a possible downgrade.

Moody's said late on Wednesday the review reflects the parent group's weakened credit metrics compared to its pre-crisis performance. [ID:nLDE77A01F]

For more on the company, click on [POH1S.HE]

GN STORE NORD (GN.CO)

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker is expected to post a nearly 48 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, a Reuters poll showed. [ID:nL6E7J81BP]

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen rising to 167 million Danish crowns ($31.59 million) from 113 million in the same quarter last year, according to the poll.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on [GN.CO]

NOVOZYMES (NZYMb.CO)

The Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes is expected to report a 6.6 percent increase in second-quarter operating profits, according to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. [ID:nL6E7J90SC]

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are estimated on average to have risen to 612 million Danish crowns in the quarter from 574 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on [NZYMb.CO]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on [NORD/EQTY]

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on [WEU/EQUITY] or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on .OMXS30, .OMXH25, .OMXC20 and .OBX

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on [TOP/NORD]

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on [HOT-NORD-RTRS]

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom; +358-9-6805-0244) ($1=5.530 Norwegian Crown) ($1=5.287 Danish Crown)