HELSINKI, August 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO (VOLVb.ST)

Worries about a the weak economy in the United States have not so far hit truck maker Volvo, an official at the company was quoted by business daily Dagens Industi as saying.

"We have a strong order book that will last a good way into the fourth quarter and so far we haven't seen any negative impact on our sales in North America," Christer Johansson, investor relations head at Volvo said.

SCHIBSTED SBST.OL Norwegian media group said turmoil in the financial markets was again creating uncertainty in the advertising business as it posted core second-quarter profits in line with forecasts. [ID:nLDE77A11A]

AKER SOLUTIONS AKSO.OL

Norway's flagship oil services firm said it saw high demand in all its markets with high oil prices continuing to fuel exploration and production as it posted earnings below forecast. [ID:nLDE77B02M]

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS (VWS.CO)

The debt crisis in Europe is putting pressure on the order book of the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, which is now far behind its own expectations on orders, business daily Borsen said. The market fears Vestas will cut forecasts when reporting its second quarter results next week, Borsen said.

DANSKE BANK (DANSKE.CO), SYDBANK (SYDB.CO)

Denmark's Economics and Business Affairs Minister Brian Mikkelsen is expected to propose a new bank package on Friday, suggesting the state takes over bad loans from struggling banks wishing to merge, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The minister will also suggest state-takeover of troubled banks and pointing out systemically important banks, the paper said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom; +358-9-6805-0244) ($1=5.530 Norwegian Crown)