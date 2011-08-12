(Adds Volvo factor)
HELSINKI, August 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
VOLVO (VOLVb.ST)
Worries about a the weak economy in the United States have
not so far hit truck maker Volvo, an official at the company was
quoted by business daily Dagens Industi as saying.
"We have a strong order book that will last a good way into
the fourth quarter and so far we haven't seen any negative
impact on our sales in North America," Christer Johansson,
investor relations head at Volvo said.
SCHIBSTED SBST.OL
Norwegian media group said turmoil in the financial markets
was again creating uncertainty in the advertising business as it
posted core second-quarter profits in line with forecasts.
AKER SOLUTIONS AKSO.OL
Norway's flagship oil services firm said it saw high demand
in all its markets with high oil prices continuing to fuel
exploration and production as it posted earnings below forecast.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS (VWS.CO)
The debt crisis in Europe is putting pressure on the order
book of the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, which is now far
behind its own expectations on orders, business daily Borsen
said. The market fears Vestas will cut forecasts when reporting
its second quarter results next week, Borsen said.
DANSKE BANK (DANSKE.CO), SYDBANK (SYDB.CO)
Denmark's Economics and Business Affairs Minister Brian
Mikkelsen is expected to propose a new bank package on Friday,
suggesting the state takes over bad loans from struggling banks
wishing to merge, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The minister will
also suggest state-takeover of troubled banks and pointing out
systemically important banks, the paper said.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Helsinki Newsroom; +358-9-6805-0244)
