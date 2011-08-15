(Adds H&M, Aker Drilling)

HELSINKI Aug 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HENNES & MAURITZ (HMb.ST)

Hennes & Mauritz' same store sales fell 6 percent in July from the previous year, more than an expected 5.1 percent drop. Total sales rose 3 percent in the month, less than the 4.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

AKER DRILLING AKD.OL

Transocean, the world's largest offshore rig contractor, on Monday launched a $1.43 billion bid for Norway's Aker Drilling with shareholders representing 60.5 percent consenting to the deal.

The offer price of 26.50 Norwegian crowns per share represents a 98.5 percent premium over Friday's close at 13.35 crowns for the Norwegian firm, which was spun off from Aker Solutions AKSO.OL earlier this year.

LUNDBECK (LUN.CO)

The Danish pharmaceutical group will be looking to enter into partnerships with other companies and research organisations as key patents begin to expire, daily Berlingske said.

The group needs to look beyond its focus on brain disease, board chairman Mats Pettersson said, according to Berlingske.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom; +358-9-6805-0244)