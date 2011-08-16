HELSINKI Aug 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL (STL.OL)

The Norwegian oil firm said on Tuesday a recent North Sea discovery was even larger than expected and that combined, its discoveries could represent an oil structure of between 500 million and 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable oil. [ID:nWEA0746]

For more on the company, double click on [STL.OL]

NORDEN (DNORD.CO)

Danish shipping company D/S Norden reported $21 million in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in April-June, below an average forecast for $26.1 million in a Reuters poll and compared with $86.5 million a year ago. [ID:nL6E7JB1KD]

For more on the company, double click on [DNORD.CO]

SYDBANK (SYDB.CO)

Denmark's Sydbank to report an 89 percent rise in second-quarter pretax profits to 206 million Danish crowns ($38.96 million) helped by lower loan writedowns and higher investment returns, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey. [ID:nL6E7JC0G3]

For more on the company, double click on [SYDB.CO]

NUNAMINERALS NUNA.CO

Greenland mining company NunaMinerals posted a loss of 4.1 million Danish crowns ($775,500) for the first half of 2011 before the market opened on Tuesday and said this year's field activities began in June, four weeks later than planned due to an excpeptionally late winter. The Copenhagen-listed firm stood by its guidance for a 2011 loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 5-10 million crowns.

For more on the company, double click on [NUNA.CO]

NORDEA (NDA.ST), HANDELSBANKEN (SHBa.ST), SEB (SEBa.ST) SWEDBANK (SWEDa.ST)

Swedish banks are among Europe's strongest and are well placed to ride out the current market turmoil, the head of the country's markets watchdog said in an interview late on Monday.

"We haven't had the same mistrust of the financial system. Furthermore, then, the Baltic was hit hard by the crisis and that in its turn meant that the ability of Swedish banks to survive was put in question," Martin Andersson said. [ID:nL5E7JF188]

For more on the companies, double-click on: [NDA.ST] [SHBa.ST] [SEBa.ST] [SWEDa.ST]

NOKIA NOK1V.HE

Nokia shares jumped around 9 percent on Monday after Google Inc's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion offer for Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI.N) raised speculation the Finnish mobile phone company could also attract a high bid.

Some analysts, however, doubt whether companies like Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) would want to buy Nokia, which is losing market share in both high-end smartphones and cheaper devices.

For more on the company, double-click on [NOK1V.HE]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on [NORD/EQTY]

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on [WEU/EQUITY] or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on .OMXS30, .OMXH25, .OMXC20 and .OBX

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on [TOP/NORD]

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on [HOT-NORD-RTRS]

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom; +358-9-6805-0244) ($1=5.287 Danish crowns)