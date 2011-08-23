HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NKT HOLDING (NKT.CO)

The Danish cleaning machinery and power cables group NKT Holding (NKT.CO) is seen posting a 34 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. [ID:nL5E7JM0R7]

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are estimated to have risen to 346 million Danish crowns ($65.44 million) in the three months to end-June from 258 million crowns a year earlier. The group is expected to report its results on Tuesday at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on [NKT.CO]

TOPDANMARK (TOP.CO)

Denmark's second-largest insurance company is expected to report a 216 percent rise in net earnings for the second quarter of the year, a Reuters survey of analysts showed. [ID:nL5E7JM1N3]

Net profit for the three months to end June are seen rising to 297 million Danish crowns from 94 million in the second quarter of 2010, the poll showed.

The insurer is due to report second-quarter results on Tuesday at around 1000 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on [NKT.CO]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on [NORD/EQTY]

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on [WEU/EQUITY] or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on .OMXS30, .OMXH25, .OMXC20 and .OBX

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on [TOP/NORD]

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on [HOT-NORD-RTRS]

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom; +358-9-6805-0244) ($1=5.287 Danish Crown)