BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON May 3 The euro pared gains while German Bund futures edged up on Friday after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the central bank was open-minded about taking deposit rates into negative territory.
Nowotny said he was "astonished" by the market's reaction to his comments earlier in the day, when he said negative deposit rates were not relevant in the near term.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.0303, having traded at $1.3125 just before the comments.
German Bund futures trimmed losses slightly and were last down 27 ticks on the day at 146.89 compared with 146.82 just before Nowotny's latest comments.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates