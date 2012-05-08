LONDON May 8 Britain's top shares index ticked lower in early deals on Tuesday, returning cautiously after the long UK Bank holiday weekend following a roller-coaster ride on European markets on Monday, weighed down by weakness in heavyweight commodity issues as political uncertainty returned to the euro zone.

The FTSE 100 index dipped by 0.1 percent before edging back to trade up by 0.1 percent at 5,657.80 by 0715 GMT, having dropped 1.9 percent on Friday, its worst daily fall in two weeks, after weak U.S. jobs data raised worries over the global economic outlook.

Falls by miners and energy stocks FTNMX0530> was the biggest drag on sentiment for the blue chips as the demand picture for commodities was clouded by the disappointing U.S. data on Friday, and by the euro zone political uncertainty after the socialist Francois Hollande's victory in the French presidential election, and inconclusive Greek general elections at the weekend.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)