MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PRAGUE, Sept 18 Shares in Czech coal miner New World Resources jumped as much as 16 percent to a four-month high in early trade on Wednesday, following the company's announcement it would close down a loss-making shaft.
The stock stood 14.7 percent up at 39 crowns at 0720 GMT.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.