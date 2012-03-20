* Front month remains above last week's 10-year spot low

* Mild weather on tap for most of nation

* US crude futures sink more than $1/barrel early

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of positive territory early Tuesday, remaining just above last week's 10-year spot chart low, but mild weather across most of the nation and bloated inventories continued to weigh on sentiment.

Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.35 per million British thermal units in early activity, down 0.1 cent.

Last week the April contract slid to $2.204, the lowest price for a front month in just over 10 years.

STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Last week's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet but remain 45 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.

With extreme mild weather across much of the nation last week, most traders expect this week's EIA report to show an early injection into storage.

Early estimates for this week's EIA report range from a build of 5 bcf to 14 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of 20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.

Storage is likely to finish the month at a new all-time high over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 20,900 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Tuesday, up from 16,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 16,200 MW.

Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only on the West Coast.

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry gas output.

A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think that number is still too high.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)