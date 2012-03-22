* Front month above last week's 10-year spot low
* Mild weather on tap for most of nation
* US crude futures slide nearly $2 early
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. natural gas futures were
about 2 cents lower early Thursday, edging off with weaker
crude, continued mild weather and forecasts that weekly storage
data will show an early build to already bloated inventories.
But traders, noting the front month contract remained above
last week's 10-year spot chart low, said declines in drilling
rigs, output cuts by some producers and heavy nuclear plant
outages were underpinning prices.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.345 per million British
thermal units in early activity, down 1.5 cents.
Last week the April contract slid to $2.204 per mmBtu to
mark the lowest price for a front month in just over 10 years.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's storage report from U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell to
2.369 trillion cubic feet but remain 45 percent above year-ago
levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With extreme mild weather across much of the nation last
week, most traders expect this week's EIA report to show an
early injection into storage.
Estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from a draw of 2
bcf to a build 27 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting
data will show a build of about 10 bcf when it is released today
at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed.
Last year stocks fell an adjusted 20 bcf, while the
five-year average drop for that week is 17 bcf.
Storage is likely to finish the month at a new all-time high
over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 21,200
megawatts, or 21 percent, on Thursday, up from 17,000 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,100 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal
readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and
below-normal readings only on the West Coast.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces
plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry
gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think
that number is still too high.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)