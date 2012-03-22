* Front month above last week's 10-year spot low
* Mild weather on tap for most of United States
* U.S. crude futures slide more than $2/barrel early
* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. natural gas futures fell
about 4 cents early on Thursday, edging off with weaker crude,
continued mild weather and forecasts that weekly storage data
will show an early build to already bloated inventories.
But traders, noting the front-month contract remained above
last week's 10-year spot chart low, said declines in drilling
rigs, output cuts by some producers and heavy nuclear plant
outages had underpinned prices.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange traded at $2.32 per million British
thermal units in early activity, down 4 cents.
Last week, the April contract slid to $2.204 per mmBtu, the
lowest price for a front month in just over 10 years.
In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard at $2.20 on active
volume of more than 1 billion cubic feet, down 1 cent from
Wednesday's $2.21 average.
Early Hub cash deals eased slightly to about 18 cents under
the front month, from deals done late on Wednesday at a roughly
15-cent discount.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 was heard near $2.29 on volume near 199 million cubic
feet, down 1 cent from Wednesday's average of $2.30.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed domestic gas inventories fell to 2.369
trillion cubic feet but remained 45 percent above year-earlier
levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With extreme mild weather across much of the nation last
week, most traders expect this week's EIA report to show an
early injection into storage.
Estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from a draw of 2
bcf to a build of 27 bcf, with most traders and analysts
expecting data will show a build of about 10 bcf when released
on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll
showed.
At the same time last year, stocks fell an adjusted 20 bcf,
while the five-year average drop for that week is 17 bcf.
Storage is likely to finish the month at a new all-time high
over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 21,200
megawatts, or 21 percent, on Thursday, up from 17,000 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,100 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or
more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from
more-expensive coal.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above- or much-above-normal
readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and
below-normal readings only on the West Coast.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces
plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry
gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think
that number is still too high.
