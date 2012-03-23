* Front month above last week's 10-year spot low
* Mild weather on tap for most of nation
* US crude futures also higher in early trade
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. natural gas futures were
about 3 cents higher early Friday, edging up with stronger crude
and some weekend short covering despite mild weather and
record-high inventories.
Traders also noted the front-month contract has remained
above last week's 10-year spot chart low all week as declines in
drilling rigs, output cuts by some producers and heavy nuclear
plant outages underpinned prices.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.30 per million British
thermal units in early activity, up 3.1 cents.
Last week the April contract slid to $2.204, the lowest mark
for a front month in just over 10 years.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose for the
first time this year, gaining 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380
trillion cubic feet.
The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and was
the first time in five years storage registered a gain for that
week. It was also just above Reuters poll estimates for a 10 bcf
gain, and well above the year-ago draw of 20 bcf and the
five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.
Storage now stands 766 bcf, or nearly 48 percent above
year-ago levels and 54 percent above the five-year average.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With more mild weather this week across the nation, traders
expect another build to inventories next week. Early injection
estimates for next week's EIA report range from 43 bcf to 58
bcf versus a year-ago build of 7 bcf and a five-year average
draw of 8 bcf for that week.
Storage should finish the month at an all-time high over 2.4
tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the previous record
of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 20,700
megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, up from 16,300 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,500 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or
more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from
more-expensive coal.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above- or much-above-normal
readings for nearly the entire nation and below-normal readings
only on the West Coast.
Traders were awaiting Baker Hughes gas drilling data due out
later Friday. Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count
fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces
plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry
gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think
that number is still too high.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Philip Barbara)