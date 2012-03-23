* Front futures cling to slim gains on pre-weekend buying

* Mild forecasts, record supplies limit upside

* Coming up: Reuters preliminary oil inventory poll Monday (Adds quote, Baker Hughes drilling data, closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. natural gas futures ended mixed on Friday after early buying, with front months clinging to slim gains as shorts covered ahead of the weekend following Thursday's sharp slide on a bearish weekly inventory report.

"Price action looks ripe for a rise from a technical perspective yet the fundamentals are all but shouting for further declines," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.

Few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term, with production still running at or near all-time highs, inventories at a record high for this time of year and mild spring temperatures slowing demand.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 0.6 cent at $2.275 per million British thermal units, after trading between $2.261 and $2.325.

Gas prices lost 2.2 percent this week and are down some 13 percent so far this month, as record mild March weather continued to pressure the market.

Prices slid nearly 4 percent on Thursday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total gas inventories rose last week by 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet.

The build was slightly above market expectations and came about two weeks earlier than usual. It was the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week.

The nearby contract hit a 10-year low of $2.204 just last week, and an early start in storage injections could spell more trouble for prices.

Despite declines in gas drilling, output cuts by producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages, a near-record mild winter slowed overall usage and built up a huge inventory surplus that could hamper any price gains this year.

Traders said record-high gas production, primarily from shale, has also put pressure on prices.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently climbing above 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).

RECORD PRODUCTION

Gas prices on Friday again failed to react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest level since May 2002 when there were 640 rigs operating.

The steady decline in gas drilling has stirred talk that historically low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations, but the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer's shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year, adding it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

INVENTORY GLUT

A mild winter helped drive the inventory surplus to last year up to 766 bcf, or 47 percent, while the excess to the five-year average grew to 835 bcf, or 54 percent, a huge cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 43 bcf to 58 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 8 bcf.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

SIGNS OF TIGHTENING

Cheap gas has helped tighten the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power.

Nuclear plant outages have also been running above normal for the last month or so, adding as much as 1 bcf, or 1.5 percent, to potential daily gas demand. Gas is the fuel typically used to make up for any lost nuclear generation.

On the supply side, low prices have slowed dry gas drilling and forced output cuts by several producers, which could trim more than 1 bcf from daily output.

But traders have mostly shrugged off signs of tightening, noting the market will have trouble balancing in spring when heating and cooling loads are typically light.

Until production shows some concrete signs of slowing or air conditioning demand picks up, most traders say any attempt to move prices higher could prove difficult. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)