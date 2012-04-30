* Front month ends April with biggest monthly gain in 13 months

* Record inventories, high production limit upside

* Moderate extended forecasts also keep buyers cautious (Releads, adds quote, EIA production data, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, April 30 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended April with the biggest monthly gain in 13 months as fluctuating temperatures and talk of more supply cuts by producers lifted prices despite concerns about record supplies.

Traders said the recent chill across northern tier states and warm temperatures in the South stirred more heating and cooling demand over the last two weeks that helped back gains.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Monday at $2.285 per million British thermal units, up 9.9 cents, or 4.5 percent, on the day and 7.5 percent above the $2.126 settle on March 30. It was the biggest monthly rise for the nearby contract since March 2011.

The front contract hit a 10-year low of $1.902 two weeks ago, then rebounded 20 percent amid talk of producer supply cuts and some supportive weather.

"Natural gas prices have been slowly firming on three counts -- the weekly (EIA storage) injection report has been underperforming versus last year, coal to gas switching is still continuing and there are signs that the producing sector is on the cusp of cutting production," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

Many traders remain skeptical of the price run-up with inventories and production still at or near all-time highs.

IS PRODUCTION FINALLY RESPONDING TO LOW PRICES?

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 18 last week to 613, its lowest since April 2002. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" gas.

Last week Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, also raised expectations about more gas supply cuts.

Chesapeake and Conoco had already announced some production cuts this year, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows, which are still hovering near record levels.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross domestic gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high, only the second monthly output decline in the last 12 months.

Analysts say any meaningful cut in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended April 20 rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion.

While the inventory surplus has dropped some from the highs set a couple of weeks ago, storage is still at record highs for this time of year and stands at about 900 bcf, or 55 percent, above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices to new lows this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressures prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25 to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.

TIGHTER MARKET

Low gas prices have drawn more industrial use and prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter.

Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.

Energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals have also increased their gas consumption. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)