* Front month well above recent 10-year spot low
* Warmer weather on tap for much of the nation next week
* U.S. crude futures slide more than $1/barrel early
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. natural gas futures rose
about 3 percent early Thursday, recouping much of Wednesday's
5-percent losses, as much warmer weather next week was expected
to boost air-conditioning demand.
"The weather is going to get very warm next week, upwards of
10 degrees warmer than what it is right now, for a lot of the
country," a Texas trader said.
In addition, traders expect a light build to inventories
when weekly data come out later this morning.
Many traders also said the market likely bottomed out after
sinking to a 10-year spot chart low two weeks ago. They said
power prices were running about $10 per megawatt hour higher on
Thursday than last week, in another sign demand is picking up.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.317 per million British
thermal units in early trade, up 6.4 cents, or nearly 3 percent,
after sliding recently to $1.902, the lowest level for a front
month since January 2002.
Gas futures sank late Wednesday immediately following news
that legendary natural gas trader and hedge fund manager John
Arnold would close his Centaurus Energy master fund, extending
some earlier losses amid profit taking from a three-day, 16
percent run higher.
STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion.
But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in
the previous week's inventory data, a supportive surprise.
Inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year,
standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55
percent above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data will show a
build of about 31 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30
a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year,
and on average over the past five years have gained 79 bcf that
week.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.
Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive
prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and
again pressures prices this summer as storage caverns fill up
and force more gas into an over-supplied market.
PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to
force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in
February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations
that the oversupplied market might finally tighten.
Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday called for above-normal readings mostly in the
Northwest, below-normal readings across a swath stretching from
the Southwest to the Northeast and normal readings for the
remainder of the nation.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
21,800 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Thursday, down from about
32,400 MW out a year and about even with the five-year outage
rate of about 21,900 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)