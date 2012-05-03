(Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 3 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher o n T hursday for the fourth time in five
sessions, backed by a weekly government report showing
inventories climbed less than expected last week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion
cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 8.7 cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.34 per
million British thermal units after stalling early at $2.38,
just below the six-week high of $2.385 hit on Tuesday.
The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 just
two weeks ago, has gained in four of the last five sessions,
tacking on a total of about 15 percent.
The inventory build was light relative to expectations and
sharply trimmed the surplus to last year by 32 bcf to 840 bcf,
or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the
five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent.
"Demand increases due to coal to gas switching have been
helping injections underperform so far this season. However, the
market will need to see some significant production cuts in the
near future for the rally to continue," Energy Management
Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report, noting the
weekly inventory report was slightly bullish.
But despite recent gains, many traders remained skeptical of
the upside with inventories and production still at or near
all-time highs and milder spring weather likely to slow demand.
STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could
drive prices to new lows this year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Stocks are still at record highs for this time and concerns
persist that the inventory glut will force prices lower this
spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices
again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas
into an over-supplied market.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 25 to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.
PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWING?
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count fell to a 10-year low of 613.
(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has
raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry
gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far
the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed
gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per
day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high.
While it was only the second monthly output decline in the
last 12 months, it stirred talk that domestic production might
finally have peaked and was poised for a further slowdown.
Analysts say any decline in dry gas output could take a lot
more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale
oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
TIGHTER MARKET
While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this
year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch
to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree
it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without
clear signs that production is slowing.
Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand
jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same
year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild
winter.
Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching
could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put
a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.
Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up more
than 0.5 bcf per day versus last year but some analysts expect
it to increase by as much as 1 bcfd this year.
