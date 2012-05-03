NEW YORK May 3 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures held gains early Thursday after the government reported
a weekly inventory build below market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion
cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain.
At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 6.4
cents, or 2.8 percent, at $2.317 per million British thermal
units. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.33 area.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Edciting by John Picinich)