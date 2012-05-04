* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low
* Warmer weather on tap for much of the nation next week
* U.S. crude futures slide more than $2/barrel early
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. natural gas futures slid
about 2 percent early Friday, pressured by some sour economic
news despite warmer weather predicted for next week which should
boost cooling demand and a light weekly inventory build reported
the previous day.
Traders also said there could be some pre-weekend profit-
taking after the nearby contract rose about 15 percent in four
of the past five sessions in a rebound from the 10-year spot low
hit just two weeks ago.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.29 per million British
thermal units in early trading, down 5 cents, or about 2
percent, after sliding recently to $1.902 which marked the
lowest level for a front month since January 2002.
U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, a somber note on
the economy from the Labor Department showed on Friday.
STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet,
below Reuters poll estimates for a 31 bcf build.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The inventory build sharply trimmed the surplus to last
year to 840 bcf, or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the
excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf,
or 50 percent.
But while the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could
pressure prices to new lows this year.
Stocks are still at record highs for this time and concerns
persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this
spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices
again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas
into an over-supplied market.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 25 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent
over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to
force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in
February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations
that the oversupplied market might finally tighten.
Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for above-normal readings for about the
western third of the nation and mostly below-normal readings
stretching from Texas into the Northeast.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
21,600 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about
30,900 MW out a year and about even with the five-year outage
rate of about 21,300 MW.
Cheap gas has tightened some of the supply-demand balance
this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities
switch to gas from pricier coal, but most analysts agree it will
be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs
that production is slowing.
Government data showed first-quarter electric power demand
jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same
year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild
winter.
Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching
could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put
a serious dent in the oversupply situation.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)