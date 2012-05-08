* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low

* Warm weather this week should fade next week

* U.S. crude futures slip more than $1/barrel early

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. natural gas futures slid in early trade Tuesday, pressured along with weaker crude futures by recent sour economic news and by milder weather on tap for next week after some warm weather in consuming regions this week.

Traders said coal to gas switching has contributed to weekly inventory injections underperforming historical injections, while talk of more supply cuts by producers has also lifted prices over the past few weeks.

But the milder forecasts should curb cooling demand and do little to prevent healthy injections to already record-high inventories.

Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.301 per million British thermal units in early trading, down 3.5 cents, or 1.5 percent. The front month slid twice in April to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since January 2002.

STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, but remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 48 percent above last year's levels and nearly 50 percent above the five-year level.

While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year.

Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the over-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA's recent short-term energy outlook also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

In addition, the EIA last week said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the market might finally tighten.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal readings for about the western half of the nation and mostly normal or below-normal readings in the East.

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,700 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 29,800 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate of about 20,700 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)