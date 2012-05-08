* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten the market
* Milder weather this week limits upside
* Coming Up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday
(Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. natural gas futures
reversed course and ended higher o n T uesday, driven by a late
flurry of buying amid signs the market may be tightening despite
early weakness as moderate weather this week slowed demand.
Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be
tightening, with record production finally showing signs of
slowing and demand picking up as utilities push to switch from
coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
The result has been a series of fairly light weekly
inventory builds even as moderate spring temperatures have
slowed overall weather demand.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly trimmed
its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012,
but sharply raised its expectation for demand gains this year.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $2.393 per
million British thermal units, after climbing late to a
two-month high of $2.402. The contract hit a low of $2.276.
"People are expecting another bullish weekly inventory
report on Thursday, and there was also talk of some late fund
buying. The market is slowly turning around and moving out of
the downtrend," Energy Management Institute's Dominick
Chirichella told Reuters.
The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 about
three weeks ago, has settled higher in six of the last eight
sessions, gaining nearly 18 percent.
Technical traders said that Tuesday's settle above the
recent high of $2.385 was constructive and could signal more
upside, but some noted the market was overbought and could
correct lower in a profit taking pullback by longs.
Many traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage
and production still at or near all-time highs, but most did not
rule out another leg higher once hotter temperatures force
homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.
STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
Last week's Energy Information Administration storage report
for the week ended April 27 showed total gas inventories climbed
to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating a huge oversupply that
stands at about 850 billion cubic feet, or 50 percent, above
both last year and the five-year average.
Concerns persist that the storage overhang will force prices
lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices
again this summer if storage caverns fill to capacity and force
more gas into the market.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25
to 52 bcf, with most in the low- to mid-30s. Stocks rose an
adjusted 71 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 84 bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect
storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, in line with a
government estimate for peak capacity.
But lagging storage builds have raised expectations that
excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 190
days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The EIA slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas
production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high
69.14 bcf per day.
The agency significantly raised its estimate for 2012 gas
consumption, expecting demand to climb 3.4 bcfd, or 5.1 percent,
from 2011 to 70.17 bcf daily, driven mostly by an expected 21
percent jump in electric power demand as low prices encourage
utilities to use more of the cheaper fuel to generate power.
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is off 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has
also raised expectations that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Low prices have prompted several producers to say they will
cut spending on dry gas drilling or shut in some output, but so
far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.
EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February
fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from
January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last
12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally
have peaked and be poised for a slowdown.
While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this
year as manufacturers and utilities burn up more of the fuel,
most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much
higher without clearer signs that production is slowing.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)