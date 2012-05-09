* Estimates for light storage build prop up prices
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early Wednesday for a third straight session, with
expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report on
Thursday and signs of a tighter market offsetting the mild
weather this week that slowed demand.
Traders said the supply-demand balance for gas seemed to be
tightening, with record production finally showing signs of
slowing and demand picking up as utilities push to switch from
coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
The result has been that the weekly inventory build has
fallen short in three of the last four weeks and could do so
again on Thursday even as moderate spring temperatures slowed
overall weather demand.
At 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 2.8
cents, or 1.2 percent, at $2.421 per million British thermal
units after trading between $2.417 and $2.451. The front
contract hit a two-month high of $2.461 on Tuesday.
Chart traders also said Tuesday's front-month settle above
the recent high of $2.385 was bullish and could signal more
upside, but some said the market was overbought and could
correct lower in a profit taking pullback by longs.
The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 three
weeks ago, has settled higher in six of eight previous sessions,
spiking nearly 18 percent and driving the relative strength
index into overbought territory at about 70 percent.
On Tuesday, the 12-month natural gas futures strip settled
at $3.012, the first time above $3 in more than two months.
While traders did not rule out another leg higher once
hotter temperatures force homeowners and businesses to crank up
air conditioners, many remained skeptical of the upside with
storage and production still at or near all-time highs.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly
trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012
but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day.
The agency significantly raised its estimate for 2012 gas
consumption, expecting demand to climb 3.4 bcfd, or 5.1 percent,
from 2011 to 70.17 bcf daily, driven mostly by an expected 21
percent jump in electric power demand as utilities use more of
the cheaper fuel to generate power.
EIA data last week showed gross gas production in February
fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from
January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last
12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally
have peaked and be poised for a slowdown.
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is off 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has
also raised expectations that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
Low prices have prompted several producers to say they will
cut spending on dry gas drilling or shut in some output, but so
far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.
While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this
year as manufacturers and utilities burn up more of the fuel,
most analysts agree it will be difficult to trim the huge
storage surplus without more output cuts from producers.
STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
Last week's Energy Information Administration storage report
for the week ended April 27 showed total gas inventories climbed
to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time.
While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5
percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market
was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that stands
at about 850 billion cubic feet, or 50 percent, above both last
year and the five-year average.
Concerns persist that the storage overhang will force prices
lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices
again this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas
into the market.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 25
to 52 bcf, with most in the low- to mid-30s. Stocks rose an
adjusted 71 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 84 bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect
storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, in line with a
government estimate for peak capacity.
But lagging storage builds have raised expectations that
excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 190
days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
