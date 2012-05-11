* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. natural gas futures rose
to their highest level in more than two months early Friday
after another light weekly inventory build was seen as a sign of
a tightening supply and demand balance, with warmer weather on
tap for next week.
Traders said the gas market seemed to be tightening, with
record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand
picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to
generate power.
The result has been weekly inventory builds that have fallen
below average in four of the last five weeks.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.495 per million British
thermal units in early trading, up 0.8 cent, after climbing to
$2.531 which marked the highest price for a front-month contract
since March 1. The front month slid twice in April to $1.902
which was its lowest price since January 2002.
STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet,
below Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf build and well below
the five-year average build of 84 bcf for that week.
But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of
year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45
percent above the five-year level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect
storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last
year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The EIA in Tuesday's short-term energy outlook trimmed its
estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised
its expectations for demand gains.
Also last week the gas-directed rig count fell to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue
to force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of
the nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states,
and below-normal readings only in parts of the Northwest and in
Florida.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
20,800 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about
25,900 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate
of about 18,600 MW.
