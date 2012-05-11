* Futures rebound on storage, rig data after early selling

* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten the market

* Moderate weather forecasts for next week seen slowing demand (Releads, adds quote, Baker Hughes data, closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday for a fifth day, backed by supportive industry data this week that showed a tighter supply-demand balance despite some early selling as investors took profits ahead of a mild weekend.

Gas prices, which touched 10-year lows just three weeks ago, have firmed sharply as record production finally showed signs of slowing while demand picked up as electrical utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in four of the last five weeks and are likely to do so again next week even as milder spring temperatures slow overall usage.

Further declines in dry gas drilling also raised expectations that production was slowing.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 2.2 cents at $2.509 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a new two-month high of $2.531.

"I can say all day that the contract is looking toppy -- it surely does. Yet the chart is telling me to stay out of the way of this trend," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said, adding milder weather could soon pressure prices.

Chart watchers agreed the market was overbought and due for a pullback, noting the relative strength index had climbed into overbought territory above 70 this week.

The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 three weeks ago, gained 10 percent this week and is up 23 percent in nine of the last 11 sessions.

While traders did not rule out another leg higher once hotter weather boosts air conditioning demand, many remained skeptical of the upside with milder spring weather ahead and supplies still at or near all-time highs.

STOCKS, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.

The weekly build, which was below the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and well below last year and the five-year average, was seen as supportive.

It sharply trimmed the surplus to last year by 41 bcf to 799 bcf, or 44 percent, and sliced 54 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 803 bcf, or 45 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 10 percent from the late March peak, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.

If weekly storage injections through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.

Lagging storage builds have raised expectations that excess supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count notched its fifth drop in the last six weeks, sliding by eight this week to another 10-year low of 598.

The 36 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

Several producers have said they will cut spending in dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, which could cut as much as 1 bcf per day from total output.

But the producer shift away from dry gas to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped 29 to an all-time high of 1,187, eclipsing the previous record of 1,185 hit in late January.

EIA on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012 but still sees output at a record high 69.14 bcf per day.

Last week EIA showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow.

While cheap gas has stirred more demand this year from manufacturers and utilities, most analysts agree it will be difficult to eliminate the huge storage surplus without more output cuts from producers. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim Marshall)