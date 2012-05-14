* Front month still well above recent 10-year spot low

* Warmer weather on tap this week, next week

* U.S. crude futures sink nearly $2/barrel early

* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. natural gas futures slid slightly early Monday, pressured by some profit taking after climbing to two-month highs on Friday, traders said.

Signs of a tightening supply and demand balance, including four out of five weekly inventory reports that were below average, helped push gas prices up every day last week after they sank just three weeks ago to 10-year lows.

Despite some warmer weather on tap this week and next week for much of the nation, front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.483 per million British thermal units in early trading, down 2.6 cents.

Last week, the front month rose to $2.531, the highest price for a front-month contract since March 1. The front month slid twice in April to $1.902, which was its lowest price since January 2002.

STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.

It was the fourth time in five weeks that weekly builds have fallen below average. Many traders said it was a further sign of the market tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45 percent above the five-year level.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.

A Reuters poll last week showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

The EIA in last week's short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains.

Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations.

Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for nearly the entire nation, with below-normal readings only in Florida.

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,900 megawatts, or 17 percent, on Monday, down from about 24,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,200 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)