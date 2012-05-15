* Futures gain on estimates for light weekly inventory build
* Production cuts, coal switching help limit downside
* Moderate weather this week slows demand
* Coming up: Reuters EIA natural gas storage poll Wednesday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday as supportive supply and demand fundamentals
and expectations for another light weekly inventory build on
Thursday underpinned prices despite fairly mild weather this
week.
Lagging storage builds recently have raised expectations
that record supplies can be trimmed to manageable levels in the
185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
Traders also noted that a steep drop in dry gas drilling and
production cuts by several producers may be slowing record
output, while demand has been picking up as more electric
utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
The tighter balance between supply and demand helped drive
futures up 10 percent last week, with the nearby contract
hitting a two-month high of $2.531 on Friday. Front month gas
notched a 10-year low of $1.90 just four weeks ago.
"Fundamentals have improved enough to support the lower end
of the trading range ($2.20-$2.25) and as long as we see some
degree of the inventory surplus narrowing the range low should
hold," EMI's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.
"Production is going to have to be cut (further) as there is
not enough potential demand growth expected over the next
several months to remove the exposure of total U.S. inventories
hitting maximum capacity," he said.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 6.9 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $2.50 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.387 and
$2.504. The gain nearly erased Monday's 7.8-cent loss.
Traders did not rule out additional gains once higher
temperatures boost air conditioning demand, but many remained
skeptical in the near term with moderate weather forecast this
week and inventories and production still at or near all-time
highs.
While the warmer outlook for the Northeast and Midwest next
week could boost demand, traders noted it may be partly offset
by more seasonal weather in the West and South.
"Despite the seasonal to sometimes cool South, we're still
expecting an above-normal cooling demand given the ongoing
warmth through key areas of the Midwest and East," private
forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report.
STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
Strong utility demand has driven weekly storage builds below
average in four of the last five weeks and will likely do so
again this week even as mild spring weather slows overall usage.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data last week
showed total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.606 trillion
cubic feet, still a record high for this time.
While the surplus to last year is down 10 percent from its
late March peak, it remains at about 800 billion cubic feet, or
44 percent, a huge cushion to offset any weather-related spikes
in demand or storm-related cuts in supply.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 45
bcf to 67 bcf, with most in the 55-60 bcf area. Stocks rose an
adjusted 86 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 91 bcf.
Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices
lower this spring as weather demand fades. Prices may be
pressured again this summer as storage caverns fill up.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Traders noted that the storage surplus to last year would
have to be trimmed by another 550 bcf to avoid breaching the
government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked
last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?
While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count fell to a
10-year low last week, horizontal rigs, the type most often used
to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to an all-time high.
Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry
gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.
But traders noted the shift away from dry gas to more
lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces
plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after
processing. That has slowed the overall decline in dry gas
output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Production cuts announced so far by some producers could
trim as much as 1 bcf per day from total output, but EIA still
sees marketed gas production hitting a record high this year.
Recent EIA data showed gross gas production in February fell
slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the
second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might
finally have peaked and be poised to slow.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim
Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)