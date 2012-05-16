* Front month well above recent 10-year spot low
* Warmer weather on tap this week, next week for much of
nation
* U.S. crude futures slide $1/barrel in early trade
* Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. natural gas futures rose 2
percent early Wednesday to their highest in 2-1/2 months on
warmer weather, a tightening supply and demand balance, and
expectations for another light weekly inventory build on
Thursday.
Four of the past five weekly inventory builds have come in
below average, raising expectations that record supplies can be
trimmed over the summer, while a steep drop in dry gas drilling
and production cuts by several producers have finally started to
slow the record pace of drilling.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.543 per million British
thermal units, up 4.3 cents, or about 2 percent, after rising to
$2.564 to set the highest mark for a front month since March 1.
The front month rose 10 percent last week, remaining well
above the recent 10-year spot chart low of $1.902 from late
April.
STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.
It was the fourth time in five weeks weekly builds have
fallen below average. Many traders said it was a further sign of
the market tightening, with record production finally showing
signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched
from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of
year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45
percent above the five-year level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 45 to 67 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.
IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?
The EIA in last week's short-term energy outlook trimmed its
estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised
its expectations for demand gains.
Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue
to force producers to slow dry gas operations.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts.
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for most of
the nation, with normal readings in the Southeast, parts of the
Northwest and much of Texas, with below-normal readings in
Florida.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
16,300 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Wednesday, down from about
25,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about
17,400 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)