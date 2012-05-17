* Front month slips after larger-than-expected storage build

* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance

* Moderate weather this week slows demand, warmer temps coming

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds quote, technicals, updates with closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, May 17 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday, retreating from a three-month high hit overnight, under pressure from profit taking on recent gains and a government report showing a weekly inventory build above market expectations.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was above market expectations - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for this time and sharply cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

"I view today's downward move as nothing other than a correction of the market moving closer to its true value trading area. I still expect natural gas to trend higher over time, but ... we will need to see more significant production cuts to bring the market back to a more manageable balance," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.4 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.594 per million British thermal units after climbing overnight to near a three-month high of $2.676. The nearby contract is still up nearly 14 percent so far this month.

Traders noted that the supply/demand balance for gas seemed to be tightening, with production cuts by producers slowing record output, while demand was picking up as electric utilities switch to gas from more expensive coal to generate power.

Chart traders noted technicals turned bullish over the last month as the front contract rallied some 40 percent from a 10-year low of $1.90, breaking some key resistance along the way.

While some said the market was due for a pullback, noting the relative strength index had climbed to overbought territory above 70, they did not rule out further upside once higher temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.

But many remained skeptical of recent gains with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

RECORD INVENTORIES

The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year by 25 bcf to 774 bcf, or 41 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 30 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 773 bcf, or 41 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 13 percent from late March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks and traders said more light builds will be needed to trim bloated supplies to more manageable levels in the 185 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 70 to 97 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near record highs.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to another 10-year low.

Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to an all-time high.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

Recent EIA data showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Alden Bentley)