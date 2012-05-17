UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
NEW YORK, May 17 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 55 bcf gain.
At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.528 per million British thermal units after climbing overnight to near a three-month high of $2.676.
Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.58 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha)
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.