NEW YORK, May 17 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 55 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.528 per million British thermal units after climbing overnight to near a three-month high of $2.676.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.58 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha)