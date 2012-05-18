NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. natural gas futures headed higher early Friday, with a tighter supply and demand balance and extended forecasts for warm weather again driving the front-month contract to a three-month high despite overbought technicals and comfortable supplies.

Gas prices have gained about 17 percent so far this month, backed by signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Chart traders said technicals turned bullish over the last month as futures rallied 40 percent from the 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units, breaking through some stiff resistance along the way.

At 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 7.6 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.67 per mmBtu after climbing earlier to $2.685 which marked their highest since Feb. 23.

While some said the market was due for a pullback, noting the relative strength index had climbed into overbought territory well above 70 percent, they did not rule out further gains once higher temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.

But many remained skeptical of recent gains with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

"This (11-15 day) period begins where the prior (6-10 day) period left off, with some additional warm changes to the Midwest and Northeast. The result will be a continuation of an abnormal amount of cooling demand for late May across key regions," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.

INVENTORIES STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was above market expectations - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for this time and cut the inventory surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The build trimmed the overhang to last year by 25 bcf to 774 bcf, or 41 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 30 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 773 bcf, or 41 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 13 percent from late March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim bloated supplies to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 70 to 97 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near record highs.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to another 10-year low.

Since peaking at 936 in October, the 36 percent drop in dry gas drilling has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, jumped to an all-time high.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Recent EIA data showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that production might finally have peaked and be poised to slow.

Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.666 0.072 2.8% 2.606 2.685 12,523 159,851 NGc2 2.747 0.074 2.8% 2.6860 2.762 4,341 79,217 CLc1 92.39 -0.17 -0.2% 91.6 92.88 34,335 308,371 CLc2 92.75 -0.19 -0.2% 91.97 93.24 28,779 128,242

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.666 2.220 2.360 2.720 1.960 68.17 54.34 CLc1 92.39 100.56 102.29 109.05 89.85 24.25 29.53

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)