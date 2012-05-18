NEW YORK May 18 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures rose to their highest in more than three months late
Friday, as signs of tighter supply and demand fundamentals and
warmer extended weather forecasts continued to drive gains.
At about 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT, front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed 13.3 cents,
or 5.1 percent, to $2.727 per million British thermal units, the
highest for the nearby contract since Feb. 17.
Just before the floor session close at 2:30 p.m., the front
month peaked at $2.749, a 3-1/2-month high.
(Reporting By Joe Silha)