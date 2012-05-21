NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. natural gas futures, pressured by profit taking after last week's strong gains, lost ground early Monday, but signs of a tighter supply and demand balance and warm extended weather forecasts helped limit the downside.

Gas prices gained 9 percent last week and are still up 18 percent so far this month, backed by signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

Despite bullish technicals, some chart traders said the market was due a pullback, noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory near 80 percent late last week when it peaked at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 per mmBtu on Friday.

At 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 8.2 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.66 per mmBtu after trading between $2.657 and $2.743. Futures have rallied some 40 percent since sliding to a 10-year low of $1.90 one month ago.

Some traders did not rule out further gains once higher temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.

"Overall a generally warm (11-15 day) forecast is expected to persist as the lack of any significant cool signals continues," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.

Others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count climbed by two last week to 600, just above the 10-year low of 598 hit two weeks ago.

The 36-percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week, climbing six to 1,193.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Recent government data showed gross gas production in February fell slightly from January's record high. The decline was only the second in the last 12 months.

INVENTORIES STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

While the build was above expectations -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55-bcf gain -- traders noted it was still below average for this time of year and cut the inventory surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

The build trimmed the overhang to last year by 25 bcf to 774 bcf, or 41 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 30 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 773 bcf, or 41 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks but traders said more light injections will be needed to trim the huge overhang to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.

Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: 8:56 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.653 -0.089 -3.3% 2.651 2.743 21,071 192,076 NGc2 2.730 -0.092 -3.3% 2.7290 2.822 11,640 84,270 CLc1 91.69 0.21 0.2% 90.84 92.20 15,173 280,073 CLc2 91.99 0.19 0.2% 91.12 92.51 33,303 141,656

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.653 2.240 2.360 2.750 2.000 64.64 56.32 CLc1 91.69 100.17 102.18 108.91 88.76 23.53 29.81

(Reporting By Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)