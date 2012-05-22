NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher on Tuesday morning, as tighter supply-and-demand
fundamentals and warm weather forecasts into early June offset
early follow-through selling after the previous session's 5
percent slide.
Gas prices this week have been retracing some of last week's
9 percent run up as investors with long positions took profits.
Technical traders agreed the market was due a pullback,
noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory
late last week as it peaked at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 per
million British thermal units on Friday.
But some saw only limited downside from here, with prices
garnering support from signs that record production was finally
slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switch
from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
At 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month gas futures on
the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3 cents at $2.639 per
mmBtu after trading between $2.579 and $2.652. Futures have
rallied nearly 40 percent since sliding to a 10-year low of
$1.90 one month ago.
Some traders did not rule out further gains once higher
temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.
"Weather forecasts are little changed from yesterday, with
above to well-above normal temperatures expected across most of
the East throughout the remainder of May and the early part of
June," Addison Armstrong at Tradition Energy said in a report.
But others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and
production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is still flowing at near-record highs.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count at 600, hovering just above 10-year lows.
The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October
and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious
about stemming the flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
INVENTORIES AT RECORD HIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed domestic gas inventories rose by 61 billion cubic feet to
2.667 trillion cubic feet.
The huge surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent --
has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted
stocks remain at record highs for this time. There are concerns
that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as
weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer when
storage caverns fill.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks but traders said more undersized injections
will be needed to trim the huge overhang to manageable levels in
the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a
record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.
Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
8:58 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.625 0.016 0.6% 2.579 2.652 21,280 166,692
NGc2 2.693 0.004 0.2% 2.6520 2.729 11,599 100,646
CLc1 92.20 -0.37 -0.4% 91.9 93.01 5,631 211,749
CLc2 92.59 -0.27 -0.3% 92.21 93.3 39,166 173,283
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.625 2.260 2.360 2.750 2.060 63.12 58.65
CLc1 92.20 99.91 102.11 108.31 88.32 27.77 27.29
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)