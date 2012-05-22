NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday morning, as tighter supply-and-demand fundamentals and warm weather forecasts into early June offset early follow-through selling after the previous session's 5 percent slide.

Gas prices this week have been retracing some of last week's 9 percent run up as investors with long positions took profits.

Technical traders agreed the market was due a pullback, noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last week as it peaked at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 per million British thermal units on Friday.

But some saw only limited downside from here, with prices garnering support from signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

At 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3 cents at $2.639 per mmBtu after trading between $2.579 and $2.652. Futures have rallied nearly 40 percent since sliding to a 10-year low of $1.90 one month ago.

Some traders did not rule out further gains once higher temperatures boost air-conditioning demand.

"Weather forecasts are little changed from yesterday, with above to well-above normal temperatures expected across most of the East throughout the remainder of May and the early part of June," Addison Armstrong at Tradition Energy said in a report.

But others remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count at 600, hovering just above 10-year lows.

The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

INVENTORIES AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

The huge surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time. There are concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer when storage caverns fill.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks but traders said more undersized injections will be needed to trim the huge overhang to manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.

Prices as of 8:50 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: 8:58 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.625 0.016 0.6% 2.579 2.652 21,280 166,692 NGc2 2.693 0.004 0.2% 2.6520 2.729 11,599 100,646 CLc1 92.20 -0.37 -0.4% 91.9 93.01 5,631 211,749 CLc2 92.59 -0.27 -0.3% 92.21 93.3 39,166 173,283

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.625 2.260 2.360 2.750 2.060 63.12 58.65 CLc1 92.20 99.91 102.11 108.31 88.32 27.77 27.29

(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)