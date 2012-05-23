NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early on Wednesday as forecasts for later next week turned milder, despite tighter supply-and-demand fundamentals and warm near-term weather that should force homes and businesses to crank up air-conditioners.

Gas prices rallied some 9 percent last week but are down about 4 percent so far this week as investors with long positions take profits ahead of a three-day weekend.

NYMEX floor trading will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 per million British thermal units a month ago, nearby futures are up nearly 40 percent on signs that record production has finally slowed while demand has picked up, with more electric utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

Technical traders had been expecting a pullback, noting the front-month contract shot into overbought territory late last week as it peaked on Friday at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759.

At 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 5.3 cents at $2.654 per mmBtu after trading between $2.615 and $2.702.

Early cash quotes for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, climbed 5 cents to $2.60 per mmBtu on strong volume of about 610 million cubic feet.

Hub differentials firmed slightly to about 6 cents under NYMEX, from an 8-cent discount on Tuesday.

Day-ahead prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 gained 6 cents to $2.76 on the warm late-week outlook. Volume was decent at about 315 mmcf.

"Easing weather forecasts for early next month appear to have derailed yesterday's attempt to rekindle the rally. Weather forecasts, after the next 10 days of above to well-above normal temperatures across most of the East, have shifted cooler," Addison Armstrong at Tradition Energy said in a report.

Some traders remained skeptical of the upside with storage and production still at or near all-time highs and prices reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last Thursday showed domestic gas inventories for the week ended May 11 rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.

Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks, raising expectations that lagging storage builds will help trim record stocks to more manageable levels in the 180 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.

Strong utility demand should keep this week's storage build, due on Thursday, well below average again. Injection estimates range from 61 to 88 bcf, with most in the mid to high 70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf.

A huge storage surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- has dropped 13 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time.

There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades, as well as pressuring prices again this summer when storage caverns fill to near capacity. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 billion cubic feet per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.

The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Prices as of 9:28 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:

LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.669 -0.038 -1.4% 2.615 2.702 32,516 146,053 NGc2 2.735 -0.041 -1.5% 2.6840 2.776 18,060 80,793 CLc1 91.32 -0.53 -0.6% 90.71 91.72 50,144 107,239 CLc2 91.61 -0.54 -0.6% 91.02 92 6,625 211,270

TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.669 2.290 2.360 2.760 2.120 63.49 57.43 CLc1 91.32 99.51 102.02 107.63 87.65 25.98 25.62

(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)