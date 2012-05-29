* Front month set to expire later Tuesday
* Warm weather in consuming regions to ease next week
* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade
* Coming Up: API oil data Wednesday, EIA oil, gas data
Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. natural gas futures slid
more than 1 percent early Tuesday, pressured for a third
straight session despite the return of weekday industrial demand
after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
Milder weather on tap for later this week and next week
after a hot holiday weekend in consuming regions was expected to
curb air conditioning loads.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, which expire later Tuesday, were at
$2.534 per million British thermal units in early trade, down
3.4 cents, or about 1 percent. The front month hit a 3-1/2 month
high of $2.759 on May 18 before losing 6.3 percent last week,
its biggest weekly decline in 8 weeks.
But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 per million
British thermal units in late April, nearby futures are still up
about 32 percent on signs that record production is finally
slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switch
from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
domestic gas inventories rose to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750
bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year
average to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from
late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record
highs for this time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will
drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of
the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds
will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in
the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at
near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf
per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a
real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent
drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has
stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about
stemming the flood of supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the
mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both
coasts.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,000
megawatts, or 16 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 20,400 MW
out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about
12,700 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)