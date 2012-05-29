* Front month, others end down more than 5 percent
NEW YORK, May 29 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures slid more than 5 percent o n T uesday, ending with the
biggest one-day slide in nearly three months and the largest
three-day drop in nearly four months.
After a hot U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend in consuming
regions of the nation, some milder weather was on tap for later
in the week, curbing air conditioning loads.
"As we now enter the summer cooling season the short-term
weather forecasts will start to have an almost daily impact on
the direction of natural gas prices," noted Energy Management
Institute's Dominick Chirichella.
In addition, Chirichella and others said prices needed to
retreat from their 3-1/2 month high near $2.76 per mmBtu hit
just over a week ago in order to again be favored for power
generation over coal.
Front-month June natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange slid 13.9 cents, or 5.41 percent, to
expire at $2.429 per mmBtu, the biggest one-day slide since
early March, according to Reuters data.
The contract lost more than 11 percent in the past three
sessions, the biggest three-day drop since mid-January.
But, since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late
April, nearby futures are still up about 28 percent on signs
that record production is finally slowing and demand is picking
up as more electric utilities switch from coal to gas.
Other months ended much lower as well, with summer months
ending down about 14 cents, or more than 5 percent, each.
In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 6 cents on average to
$2.50, with early deals firming to just 1 cent under the
front-month futures contract from a 3 cent discount late Friday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 also slid 6 cents to $2.73, as the early-week heat
was expected to moderate.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
domestic gas inventories rose to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750
bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year
average to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from
late-March highs, but stocks remain at record highs for this
time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of
the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds
will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in
the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 59 bcf to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at
near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf
per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a
real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent
drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has
stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about
stemming the flood of supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the
mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both
coasts.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,000
megawatts, or 16 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 20,400 MW
out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about
12,700 MW.
