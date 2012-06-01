* Front month contract slides for 5th time in six days
* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions
* Inventory data, production data both supportive
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. natural gas futures slid
about 3 percent early Friday, pressured for a fifth time in six
sessions after a slight reprieve on Thursday.
Traders said weekly inventory and monthly production data
were both modestly supportive on Thursday, but forecasts for
moderating weather that should curb cooling demand added weight
to the downside.
Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.356 per million British
thermal units were down 6.6 cents, or nearly 3 percent, in early
trade.
The nearby contract eked out less than a 1 cent gain on
Thursday after falling nearly 12 percent in the previous four
days, the biggest four-day drop in more than four months.
But gas futures managed to end the month of May up nearly 6
percent.
Futures hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 just over a week
ago, which most traders said removed gas from favor over coal
for power generation.
Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April,
nearby futures were up 27 percent on signs that record
production is finally slowing and demand is picking up as more
electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
DESPITE LIGHTER BUILDS, STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Weekly gas storage data, while in line with Reuters poll
estimates, was well below average for the seventh time in eight
weeks.
Data Thursday from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71
billion cubic feet (bcf) last week, in line with Reuters
estimates for a 70-bcf gain, but well below the year-ago
adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for
that week of 100 bcf.
Total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.815 trillion cubic
feet (tcf).
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 732
bcf, or 35 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year
average to 724 bcf, or 35 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped significantly from
late-March peaks, but stocks remained at record highs for this
time of year. There are concerns the glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut another
several hundred bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a
record 3.852 tcf.
Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from 40 bcf
to 80 bcf versus an 81-bcf adjusted increase a year earlier and
a five-year average gain for that week of 99 bcf.
PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD
Thursday's EIA data showed gas production was finally
dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly
declines.
The EIA said Thursday U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4
percent in March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale
back drilling in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly
decline after a revised 1 percent fall in February.
In addition, Baker Hughes data last week showed the
gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The
near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling -- since peaking at 936
in October -- has stirred talk producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for above-normal readings in much of the
mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both
coasts.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 17,300
megawatts, or 17 percent, on Friday, down from about 19,700 MW a
year ago, but up from a five-year outage rate of about 12,000
MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)