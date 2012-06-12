* Front month hits lowest mark since late April
* More moderate weather on tap long-term
* Recent production, drilling rig data supportive
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher in early trading Tuesday after posting a six-week spot
chart low.
Nearby futures ended lower on Monday for a third time in
four sessions, as moderating weather forecasts and bloated
inventories continued to pressure prices.
Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.246 per million British
thermal units in early trading, up 2.8 cents, or about 1
percent.
The contract slid as low as $2.173 in electronic trading,
the lowest price for a front-month since late April.
Futures hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 in mid-May, but
traders said the big rise removed gas from favor over coal for
power generation.
But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late
April, nearby futures are still up 18 percent on signs that
record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as
more electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
BIG STORAGE BUILD ADDS TO BLOATED INVENTORIES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet.
The build was above Reuters poll expectations for a 56 bcf
gain, but it was still below average for an eighth time in nine
weeks.
The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year to 713
bcf, or 33 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year
average, to 687 bcf, or 31 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds,
pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late March
highs.
But with stocks still at record highs for this time of year,
there are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill up.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 64 bcf to 80 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 72
bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.
PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD
Recent EIA data also showed gas production was finally
dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly
declines.
The EIA said U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in
March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale back drilling
in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly decline after
a revised 1 percent fall in February.
In addition, Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the
gas-directed rig count fell by 23 to a nearly 13-year low of
565, its sixth drop in seven weeks. The 40 percent drop in dry
gas drilling - since peaking at 936 in October - has stirred
talk producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of
supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the
eastern half of the nation and below-normal readings in Florida
and in the West.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 11,000
megawatts, or 11 percent, on Tuesday, just up from 10,600 MW out
a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,500 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)