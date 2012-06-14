UPDATE 4-North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
NEW YORK, June 14 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures rose further early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 74 bcf gain.
At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 16.5 cents, or more than 7 percent, at $2.35 per million British thermal units after sliding to a six-week low of $2.168 in overnight trade.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $2.21. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)
* Jay Y. Lee summoned by special prosecutor's office for 2nd time
SEOUL, Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.