* Front month slips after 14 pct spike on Thursday
* Warmer Northeast, Midwest outlook next week limits
downside
* Record storage, high production still a concern for bulls
(Adds quote, spread data, Baker Hughes rig data; updates
prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. natural gas futures ended
slightly lower on Friday as investors took profits after a 14
percent spike the previous session, but warmer Northeast and
Midwest weather forecasts for next week helped limit the
downside.
The front-month price on Thursday shot above technical
resistance at the 40-day moving average after a government
report showed a smaller-than-expected weekly inventory build.
On Friday, front-month gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.8 cents, or 1.1 percent, at
$2.467 per million British thermal units after climbing early to
a fresh two-week high of $2.557.
Excluding roll gains from contract expirations, Thursday's
rise was the biggest daily percentage gain for the front month
since it rose 15.1 percent in September 2009.
For the week, the nearby contract settled lower in three out
of five sessions but still gained 7.3 percent.
Front-month spreads to winter months were little changed on
the day after narrowing sharply after Thursday's spike. The
December premium to July ended at 70.4 cents, up 0.1 cent from
Thursday but still well below its peak this year of 86.1 cents
set in mid-April.
"The GFS (weather model) runs project thick cooling demand
over the next two weeks. Again, that layers in some potential
for additional upside," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders
said in a report.
Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed
gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944
trillion cubic feet, well below the five-year average for that
week and smaller than analysts' forecasts of a 74 bcf build.
The modest gain was all the more surprising given relatively
mild weather last week that drove power output down 10.2 percent
from the same week a year ago, according to industry data.
Lagging storage builds -- gains have matched or fallen below
the seasonal norm in eight of the last nine weeks -- may be
forcing traders to reassess concerns about a supply glut this
year driven by record high production and a mild winter that
left a record amount of gas in inventory.
While the warmer outlook for next week could support prices,
some traders remain skeptical of the upside with few signs of
broad, sustained heat on the horizon to stoke demand.
After a warm week next week in the Northeast and Midwest,
private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures east of the
Mississippi to moderate to more seasonal levels.
MORE VOLATILITY
The supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year
and caused more volatility in prices.
Demand has been particularly difficult to peg this year
after prices slid to 10-year lows and prompted a number of power
plants to burn gas rather than pricier coal to generate power.
Cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use from chemical
and fertilizer manufacturers, while shrinking profit margins for
producers have prompted some to curtail output.
Gas prices have swung wildly this year, sinking to a 10-year
low of $1.90 in April after a mild winter left way too much gas
in storage. Then in May, prices shot up to a 3-1/2-month high of
$2.76 as utility fuel switching tightened the overall balance.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 5 bcf
to 708 bcf, or 32 percent above the same week in 2011. It also
sliced 21 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing the total to 666 bcf, or 29 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But concerns remain that the storage glut could drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories are still
at record highs for this time, already at 72 percent full, with
producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
The EIA said on Tuesday it expected gas storage to climb to
a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90
bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.
PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and
the lowest in nearly 13 years when there were 561 gas rigs
operating.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has raised expectations that producers are finally
getting serious about slowing record supplies, although many
analysts say that total cuts estimated at about 1 bcf per day
are not nearly enough to reduce supplies significantly.
On Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its estimates for growth of
domestic natural gas production this year to 3.4 percent, while
demand will grow by 4.1 percent.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David
Gregorio)