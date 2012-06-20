* Front month hits highest since late May, then ends lower

* Estimates for another light storage build limit downside

* Northeast, Midwest heat seen moderating next week

* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Adds quote, spread data; updates with closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and ended lower on Wednesday after climbing to a four-week high, as milder forecasts for next week offset early-session support from the strong heat that has kicked up air conditioning demand.

Even after the daily decline, prices remained up more than 15 percent from last week's lows in the $2.20 area. Traders said rising tropical activity and expectations for another below-average weekly storage build on Thursday had encouraged buying.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwestern Caribbean Sea with a 20 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours.

Some noted the push this week to four-week highs had driven the relative strength index into overbought territory above 70 percent, leaving the market ripe for a profit-taking pullback.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.8 cents at $2.517 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a new four-week high of $2.679.

Weakness in the front contract widened spreads to winter months for a second day, with the December premium to July ending at 70.7 cents, up 4 cents from Tuesday but still 18 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April.

"We had the run up on the heat, but it's going to be short lived. I think the market is consolidating recent gains, trading in the $2.40 to $2.75 range," said George Ellis, director at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Most traders did not anticipate much more downside ahead of weekly government inventory data on Thursday which is expected to show another relatively light stock build.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect stocks to have gained 64 billion cubic feet last week, a build that would again sharply cut the surplus to last year and the five-year average.

After this week's heat, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to moderate to near normal later this week and next week, with highs slipping from 90 degrees F to the 70s and low-80s.

That should slow gas demand for power generation next week and perhaps lead to larger weekly inventory builds.

Gas prices under $2.00 this spring prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation, which has been a big factor in boosting demand for gas this year.

But some traders cautioned that if prices rise much further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will slow or reverse fuel switching by electric utilities.

INVENTORIES STILL AT RECORD

Last week's Energy Information Administration report showed gas inventories for the week ended June 8 rose by 67 bcf to 2.944 trillion cubic feet, well below average for that week and smaller than analysts' forecasts of a 74 bcf build.

Weekly storage builds have matched or trailed the seasonal norm in eight of the last nine weeks as low gas prices prompted some utilities to switch off coal-fired units in favor of gas.

The 20-percent drop in the inventory surplus relative to last year has prompted some market watchers to reassess concerns about the supply glut caused by record high production and a huge inventory surplus left after a mild winter.

But stocks are still 32 percent above the same week last year and 29 percent above the five-year average, stirring concerns that the storage glut could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill up.

Inventories remain at record highs for this time, already 72 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until mid-August. Producing-region stocks are at 82 percent of capacity.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted some utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power.

While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by three to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there were 561 gas rigs operating.

A 40-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about curbing record supplies.

But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (editing by Jim Marshall; Editing by David Gregorio)