* Mostly mild weather on tap for consuming regions * Isaac storm shut-ins nearly back to normal * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 1 percent early Monday, boosted by the return of weekday industrial demand and strong nuclear outages despite mild weather in consuming regions of the nation and the return of most shut-in production from Hurricane Isaac. Shut-in offshore Gulf of Mexico gas from Hurricane Isaac had been reduced to just 10 percent, or 397 million cubic feet, by Sunday, a government report showed. The storm had shut more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet, of offshore U.S. gas production, at the height of the outages in late August. Despite the gains, most traders expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation, especially during the low-demand autumn "shoulder" period. As of 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.718 per mmBtu, up 3.6 cents, or more than 1 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for below-normal temperatures for most of the mid-Continent and above-normal readings along both coasts. On the nuclear front, outages totaled 9,300 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, on Monday, up from 6,900 MW out on Friday and 6,900 MW for the five-year average on outages, but down from 9,900 MW out a year ago. SMALL WEEKLY BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL BLOATED Shut-in gas production from Isaac curbed last week's inventory build and should do the same to this week's injection, traders said. Last week's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information showed domestic gas inventories rose the previous week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.402 trillion cubic feet. The build was below Reuters poll estimates for a 36 bcf build and well below the year-ago gain of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) It was the 18th time in 19 weeks that the weekly inventory build came in below the seasonal norm, having only exceeded the norm last week. While a huge inventory surplus from the start of the injection season has been sliced in half, storage remains 395 bcf, or 13 percent, above last year's levels and 329 bcf, or nearly 11 percent, above the five-year average level. Stocks are at levels that still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further supply disruptions from storms. There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from 22 to 65 bcf versus a year-earlier gain of 80 bcf and a five-year average build of 72 bcf for that week. DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data on Friday showed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 21 last week to a 13-year low of 452. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count was down for the 14th time in 16 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)