* EIA natgas build in line with expectations, prices slip * Mild weather ahead for consuming regions for next 2 weeks * Record inventories, production seen limiting upside * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Sept 13 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday for the first time in four sessions, hit by a profit-taking pullback after recent gains despite a government report showing a weekly inventory build in line with market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories rose last week by 27 billion cubic feet to 3.429 trillion cubic feet. Most traders viewed the build as neutral, noting it was in line with the Reuters poll estimate of 28 bcf. Traders said lingering production cuts from Hurricane Isaac last week and strong air-conditioning demand likely slowed injections. It was the nineteenth time in the last 20 weeks that the build fell short of the seasonal norm. While the build, which was well below last year's gain of 80 bcf the five-year average increase for that week of 72 bcf, could have been seen as supportive, traders seemed to focus ahead to coming reports which should show higher injections. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.6 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $3.037 per million British thermal units after climbing overnight to a five-week high of $3.07, then sinking to an intraday low of $2.96 right after the EIA report. Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.02 area. "I was surprised they tried to press it - the build was reasonable in terms of expectations - but this was a corrective move after three straight higher closes. I'm still bullish," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. Platt expects prices to edge up as the peak-demand winter heating season nears. Front-month gas prices have been on a tear this week, spiking more than 14 percent in the previous three sessions on technical buying and expectations for Thursday's light inventory build. It was the biggest three-day gain in nearly three months. But one problem for price bulls is that inventories are still at record highs for this time of year, and the pace of storage builds going forward is likely to pick up sharply, with most shut Gulf production now restored and air conditioning demand tapering as summer temperatures fade. In its 6 to 10 day and 11 to 15 day outlooks, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation to average normal or below normal. Domestic gas production too is flowing at or near an all-time peak, promising to keep the market well supplied. In addition, most analysts agree that if gas prices continue to push above $3 some utilities, that have been using cheap gas rather than coal to generate power, could switch back. A loss of that utility demand, which helped prop up prices this summer, could lead to bigger weekly storage builds and renew concerns about inventories climbing to near capacity before winter. HEFTY STORAGE SURPLUS While record heat this summer helped cut a huge storage surplus to last year by more than 60 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf, traders noted that stocks are already 81 percent full, according to EIA's revised 4.239 tcf estimate of storage capacity released on Wednesday. The weekly build sliced the surplus to last year by 53 bcf to 342 bcf, or 11 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 45 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 284 bcf, or 9 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total stocks are hovering at a level not normally reached until the first week of October, and still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 40 bcf to 71 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 73 bcf. Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and back more natural gas onto the market. RIGS DECLINE BUT PRODUCTION STAYS HIGH Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. While the gas-directed rig count has fallen in 14 of the last 16 weeks to a 13-year low, traders say there is little evidence so far that gas output is slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. In its short-term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, EIA slightly raised its estimate for gas production this year, expecting total output in 2012 to climb to a record 68.86 bcf per day. The agency trimmed its estimate for total demand. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)